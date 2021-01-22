Tarang Amin Sells 34,622 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $817,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Tarang Amin sold 10,749 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $241,530.03.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $8,980.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51.

ELF traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 922,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,267. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 238,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.