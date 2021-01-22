Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Targa Resources stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

