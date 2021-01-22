Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Target by 132.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $37,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.91. 3,254,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

