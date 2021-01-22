Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shares rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.02. Approximately 46,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 64,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

TARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.