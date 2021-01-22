Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,431 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $200,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $528.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

