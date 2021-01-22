Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,923 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Repay comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Repay worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after buying an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after buying an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Repay by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,661,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after buying an additional 151,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 18,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,995. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

