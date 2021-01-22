Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Airgain comprises about 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Airgain worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,192. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $223.49 million, a PE ratio of -104.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

