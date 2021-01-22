Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 12,701 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the quarter. Codexis makes up about 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Codexis worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS remained flat at $$25.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

