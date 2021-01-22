Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,145,000 shares of company stock worth $24,024,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

