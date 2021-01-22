Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises 3.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Kornit Digital worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,060. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.