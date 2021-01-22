Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,692. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

