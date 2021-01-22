Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.78 and its 200 day moving average is $336.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.