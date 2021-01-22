Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,573. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

