Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Silicom worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 383,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicom stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

