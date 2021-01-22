Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Radware worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Radware by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Radware by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.28. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,598. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. Radware’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

