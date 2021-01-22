Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,442 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Apyx Medical worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APYX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $364.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

