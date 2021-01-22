Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alteryx worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,269,424 shares of company stock worth $259,448,817 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.30, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

