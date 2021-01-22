Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $161.11. 2,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,409. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,304.61 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $167.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.