Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Ebix accounts for about 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ebix worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ebix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ebix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ebix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ebix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

