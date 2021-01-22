Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. TTEC accounts for approximately 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of TTEC worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 19.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.76. 13,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,838. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

