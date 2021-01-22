Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the quarter. AudioCodes accounts for 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of AudioCodes worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at $24,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 33,425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 390,414 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,667,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 988,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after acquiring an additional 206,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. 5,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

