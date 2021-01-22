Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,599 shares of company stock worth $21,382,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

