Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. Fiverr International makes up 3.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fiverr International worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fiverr International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.46.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.00. 14,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average of $155.27. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $285.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

