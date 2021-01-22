Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,702 shares of company stock valued at $69,918,231 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

