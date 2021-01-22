Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. NICE makes up about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.36.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

