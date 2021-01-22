Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of NV5 Global worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 100,460 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NV5 Global by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,743. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

