Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 4,521 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn makes up 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Boot Barn worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $291,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.56. 25,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.