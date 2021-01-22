Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,619 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Impinj makes up about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Impinj worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

PI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,608. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

