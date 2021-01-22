TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$69.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.35.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock traded down C$0.84 on Friday, reaching C$56.39. 4,830,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,984. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.