TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.35.

TRP stock traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,984. The company has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at C$142,578.93. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

