TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$63.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.35.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.84 on Friday, reaching C$56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,830,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,984. The stock has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.79.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

