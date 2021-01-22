TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.96. 43,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

