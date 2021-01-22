TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $206.02. 80,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $197.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.