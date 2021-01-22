TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $837.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,983,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

