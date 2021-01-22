TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises about 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -237.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $218.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

