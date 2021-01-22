TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,001 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.