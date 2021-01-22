TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) & Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Financial Review

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and TE Connectivity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 7.70 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -10.62 TE Connectivity $12.17 billion 3.50 -$241.00 million $4.26 30.18

Orbital Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TE Connectivity. Orbital Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TE Connectivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -47.16% -71.85% -34.81% TE Connectivity -1.98% 14.86% 7.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbital Energy Group and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 TE Connectivity 0 3 9 0 2.75

Orbital Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.84%. TE Connectivity has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.32%. Given TE Connectivity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Orbital Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Orbital Energy Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, antennas, relays, application tooling, and wire and heat shrink tubing products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and heat shrink tubing, interventional medical components, relays, and wires and cables for aerospace, defense, oil and gas, industrial equipment, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

