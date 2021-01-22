TEAM (TokenStars) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,077.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $173,631.30 and $4,077.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

