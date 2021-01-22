Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Gap Down to $29.35

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $27.01. Teck Resources shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2,350 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.40 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$100,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,500.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

