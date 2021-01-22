Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by analysts at Eight Capital to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.81.

TECK.B stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$27.08. The stock has a market cap of C$13.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

