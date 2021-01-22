Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 61,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 43,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

