Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading Down 5%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s stock price was down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

