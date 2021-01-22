Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $257.40

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $257.40 and last traded at $254.16, with a volume of 149073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.68 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,354 shares of company stock worth $53,265,594. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

