Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $387.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.