Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERIC opened at $11.77 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

