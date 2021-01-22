Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,026 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

