Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.04

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 17893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 126.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 997,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 557,419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 360,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.