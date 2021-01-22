Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,150. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

