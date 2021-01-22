Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Gap Down to $1.27

Shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.16. Teligent shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 121,809 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

