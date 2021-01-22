Tellor One Day Volume Reaches $62.10 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Tellor has a total market cap of $43.72 million and approximately $62.10 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $26.37 or 0.00081437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066541 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00587695 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006033 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00043517 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.76 or 0.04128299 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013953 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016629 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Tellor
Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
